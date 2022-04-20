Stop masks indoors from 1 May (not on vehicles and at the cinema) – Corriere.it

The end of the obligation to wear masks indoors, set for now on April 30, is approaching e the government is wondering what to do from May 1st. The decision will be made in the coming weeks based on the evolution of epidemiological data on Covid-19 infections, and the hypothesis of not renewing the obligation in closed places is being discussed, even if the recommendation to wear it in case of gatherings will remain. except for some such as means of transport, and retrieve the surgical mask leaving the Ffp2 in the drawer.

The political position The words of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, are clear: Today masks are a fundamental safeguard, at this moment I recommend using them when there are risks because viral circulation is still very high. That finds an “ally“In the President of the Superior Council of Health, Franco Locatelli, at the press conference at the Ministry of Health on the continuation of the vaccination campaign, clear state: The choice on the use of masks is up to the political decision-maker, but I believe that the mask in certain contexts such as public transport, cinema and theater, gives absolutely protection important and fundamental, I will continue to wear it. the emergency is over but the pandemic is not over. On the other hand, the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, positively assessed a partial abandonment of the mask: I am convinced that in these two years the Italians have taken on a different awareness, as for outdoor masks, and I see citizens still wearing them – he said -. A reflection that, on the other hand, can still be done by maintaining the use of the mask for the means of transport. This is the position that I support and I hope that this synthesis can be reached.



Ffps versus surgical According to the statements, it is likely that from May 1st there will be a stop to the masks in supermarkets, shopping centers, shops and so on, but it will remain mandatory to wear on board means of transport and in cinemas, theaters and discos, at least until June or the end of May, and in schools, where students and teachers are already expected to wear it until the end of the school year. Apart from the means, where it is likely that the Ffp2 will remain mandatory, in these cases it is possible that the surgical template will be kept. The unknown remains for the offices and, in general, for the workplaces, where it is assumed that the obligation will be maintained but also only with surgery. The details will be defined by the experts to whom Minister Speranza will ask for advice, which he will then evaluate together with Prime Minister Mario Draghi and government colleagues.

The rules in force until April 30th As for the measures still in force until April 30, in addition to the obligation to wear masks indoors, the latest anti-Covid decree no. 24 of 24 March also provides for some cases in which the mask (the surgical mask is enough) is mandatory even outdoors. It is about theatrical performances, film arenas, concerts and stadiums. The compulsory Ffp2 type mask, until the end of the month, in the case of theatrical performances, films, concerts or sports competitions, on all types of public transport (trams, buses, subways, cable cars, cable cars and chairlifts) and in schools primary and secondary, for at least 10 days, in the classes where there are at least four cases of positivity.

The future of the Green pass Another uncertain future from May 1st is that of the Green pass. In this regard, Undersecretary Andrea Costa reiterated that the criteria will not change: In fact there is always, only that it will no longer be required for any type of activity, and we trust and hope that it will no longer be needed.. It does not disappear – he specified -, it is simply no longer requested and is no longer used, so however, as happened with the commissioner structure: there is no longer the extraordinary commissioner (General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, ed) but there is always a structure ready for the eventuality. In anticipation of the summer (the third since the beginning of Covid), according to Costa it is important to send messages of trust and hope to citizens, and I believe that there areconditions for a summer without restrictionsafter two years of rules, especially after the Italians have been vaccinated, and have respected all the indications of the government.

