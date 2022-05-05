“Stop messing around! “…Lionel Messi reacts live to the achievement of Real

That’s probably the magic of live. Visibly flabbergasted by Real Madrid’s feat against Manchester City on Wednesday night (3-1 after extra time), Lionel Messi couldn’t help but share his impressions with a friend. Nothing too surprising so far. Except when that friend is Kun Agüero, and he comments on this Champions League semi-final second leg for ESPN in streaming, as Marca reports.

The former Manchester City striker, and short-lived Barça player, was chatting in video with another ex-Argentina international (also a former City player), Carlos Tevez, when he explained that he had received a message from the eternal Camp icon Nou, at the start of the second half of extra time.

” It’s impossible “

Intrigued, Tevez asked him about the content of the remarks of the PSG striker and former nightmare of Real. Agüero complied: “Stop messing around, idiot [« boludo », en version originale]… It’s impossible. “Not enough to enter the Pléiade but enough to describe the moment in history created by Real, which came out of nowhere thanks to a double from Rodrygo in two minutes (90th, 90th + 1), then propelled into the final by a penalty by Karim Benzema (95th).

The clash against Liverpool will take place on May 28 at the Stade de France, very close to the new home of the Pulga. It’s unclear if Messi will attend but if he does, he’ll likely be wearing a Reds shirt.