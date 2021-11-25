A neat and shiny hair can be seen from the way we treat our hair. Our hair routine really counts for their health and affects our physical appearance.

Having unpresentable hair isn’t just unpleasant in the mirror. It’s also not the best way to show up at work or an evening that matters.

In order not to feel uncomfortable with the capricious hair, we could try to remedy it with the right hairstyle. These 3 chic and trendy cuts are becoming popular at the hairdresser and could restore volume to our hair.

But if we don’t want any trouble and want a healthy and voluminous hair, we should follow some small rules in the treatment. Here’s what we’re talking about.

Stop messy and indomitable hair with these simple tricks to always have it perfect

Having bad days when you can’t control your hair can be normal. But if this happens it often means that we are doing something wrong in the way we take care of it.

The first rule to respect is in the shower. When we wash our hair, we may decide to abound with the doses of shampoo. Because we believe that the more we put it, the more the hair will perfume and benefit from it. Wrong.

Of course, a lot also depends on how aggressive the shampoo we use is, but in principle it is better not to abound.

Rather, we try to dilute it a little with water, to cushion the effect on the skin. In this way we will avoid weighing down the hair and putting it under stress.

Watch out for the temperature of the water

Maybe we already knew this, but too hot water is not good for the skin. While it’s perfectly understandable that in winter you want to be comfortable in the shower, let’s not exaggerate.

We also heat the water for the first wash, but keep it warm for the shampoo. Indeed, for the conditioner it would be better to be fresh.

Protect and nurture

While it can be time-consuming, it is important not to stop at conditioner in hair care. Many of us are used to using straighteners and curlers after washing. These tools can stress and put a strain on our hair.

If we really can’t do without it, let’s apply at least one thermal protector before modeling them. It will defend them from the aggressiveness of the treatment.

Finally, we do not hesitate to make a scrub based on sugar and argan oil to nourish the scalp. We also recommend some natural compresses based on essential oils.

