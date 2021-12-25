Stop of the ATS at Openjobmetis, the match in Trento postponed





Legabasket has chosen the wisest path to manage the situation of Varese Basketball, returned to being affected by covid-19 with four infections within the team-group. The “government of the baskets” has in fact decided to postpone the match scheduled in Trento at 7pm on Sunday 26th, Boxing Day.

The Openjombetis, in very small ranks, he should have trained at 3 pm today, Christmas day, to then get on the bus and reach the hotel where the pre-match pickup was scheduled in the Trentino capital. There white and red party instead remained at rest, it will also be stopped in Santo Stefano and until further notice given that the ATS has ordered the temporary suspension of the competitive activity. On Christmas afternoon, therefore, the communication on the matter arrived from the League.

“The President of the LBA Umberto Gandini,

regarding the match scheduled on 26 December 2021 between Dolomiti Energia Trentino and Openjobmetis Varese, valid for the 13th first leg of the Serie A UnipolSai Championship;

having acknowledged the impossibility of playing the aforementioned match due to the provision taken today by the ATS INSUBRIA which, following positive results found in the Openjobmetis Varese Team Group, forced it to temporarily suspend all competitive activities of the group squad;

all this considered

orders the postponement of the same batch. In the next few days the ways to recover the match will be indicated ».

EGBUNU TOWARDS JERUSALEM

In the meantime, it seems to have found a place John Egbunu, who on paper is still a card holder of Varese Basketball even if the termination of the contract is a done thing and must only be made official. The Nigerian pivot appears initiated for signing with Hapoel Jerusalem, leaders of the Israeli championship in front of Maccabi and former team of Alessandro Gentile (albeit only for a short period in 2017).



