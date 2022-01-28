stop on the assignment of the infinite credit

Only the publication in the Official Gazette was expected to make the changes to the plant envisaged by the Relaunch Decree for the assignment of the credit official. Publication that arrived on time with the Official Gazette Gazzetta n. 21 of 27 January 2022 where we find the Decree-law of 27 January 2022, n. 4 bearing “Urgent measures to support businesses and economic operators, work, health and local services, connected to the COVID-19 emergency, as well as to contain the effects of price increases in the electricity sector“(So-called Sostegni-ter Decree).

Superbonus 110% and tax bonuses: the dichotomy between executive and legislative power

A provision attested after approval by the Council of Ministers which highlights, once again, the strange relationship that exists in Italy between executive (government) and legislative (parliament) power. A report that has shown all its differences in the management of tax deductions in construction.

After the anti-fraud measures previously envisaged by Law Decree no. 157/2021 and then by Law no. 234/2021, here are the new provisions envisaged by the Government to combat fraud in the sector of tax and economic benefits. Measures that surgically modify the most important article of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree), 121. The article that most of all affected the diffusion and use not only of the 110% tax deductions (superbonus) but also of all bonuses provided for in the construction sector to which it was given access to the two alternative options (discount on invoice and credit transfer).

“Dangerous” measures because they have generated a “virtual” exchange currency (deductions) which, without the appropriate controls, would have created many problems for the state coffers. As in fact it happened following the numerous frauds discovered by those who found themselves in their fiscal drawer credits on interventions never carried out. But this is another story that concerns more than anything else the poor capacity of the state to enforce and control existing measures.

Stop the infinite credit transfer

The new provisions envisaged by Sostegni-ter, in force since 7 February 2022, have modified art. 121, paragraph 1 of the Relaunch Decree as follows:

1. The subjects who incur, in the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, expenses for the interventions listed in paragraph 2 can opt, instead of the direct use of the deduction due, alternatively:

a) for a contribution, in the form of a discount on the consideration due, up to a maximum amount equal to the consideration itself, advanced by the suppliers who carried out the interventions and recovered by the latter in the form of a tax credit, equal to the deduction due, with the right to subsequently assign the credit transferable by the same to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries without the right of subsequent transfer ;

b) for the transfer of a tax credit of the same amount, with the right of subsequent transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries without the right of subsequent transfer .

Therefore, the faculty of subsequent credit transfer has been eliminated. Whether you operate with or without a discount on the invoice, the credit can be transferred only once. In the event of a discount on the invoice, businesses and professionals will be able to assign the credit only once. In the case of a direct transfer by the taxpayer, also in this case it will no longer be possible to transfer the tax credit again.

Measures in force from 7 February 2022, the race for the sale is underway

As mentioned, the new measures will enter into force on February 7, 2022 with the consequence that in these few days there will be a real crowd (provided that there are no blocks on the platform of the Revenue Agency) for the assignment of credit.

The art. 28, paragraphs 2 and 3 of Sostegni-ter provide:

2. Loans that as of February 7, 2022 were previously subject to one of the options referred to in paragraph 1 of article 121 of decree-law no. 34 of 2020, or the option referred to in paragraph 1 of article 122 of the same decree-law no. 34 of 2020, may only be the subject of a further transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries, within the terms provided therein.

3. They are null:

a) sale contracts concluded in violation of the provisions of article 121, paragraph 1, of law decree no. 34 of 2020, as amended by paragraph 1, letter a), of this article;

b) sale contracts concluded in violation of the provisions of article 122, paragraph 1, of law decree no. 34 of 2020, as amended by paragraph 1, letter b), of this article;

c) sale contracts concluded in violation of the provisions referred to in paragraph 2.