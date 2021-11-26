Stop petrol and diesel: Italy backs off on the transition

On the occasion of Question Time in the Chamber yesterday, the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti declared that it is program review required which provides for the stop to the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035, as indicated by the European Commission with the “Fit for 55” program. The Government, in fact, deems one necessary package modification to encourage management of the ecological transition that takes into account the needs of the Italian automotive industry and its related social aspects.

In other words, the country would not yet be ready to make endotherms disappear in the next 14 years; the impact, for the sector, would indeed be too heavy to manage and optimize. The declaration, in any case, is not too surprising especially if we consider that Italy has decided not to join the COP26 pact which, similar to Fit for 55, foresees the stop of internal combustion engines in 2035 for advanced markets and in 2040 for the rest of the world.

According to the Minister, “decarbonising cannot become synonymous with electricity” and for this, “we cannot reject other roads in a prejudicial way“. Words that go well with the thought of brands such as Toyota and Hyundai which, on several occasions, have shown how theelectric is not the only way to follow but that further solutions are needed, such as hydrogen or forms of hybridization, to offer a more varied offer. Giorgetti, in a note, also highlighted how necessary it is to continue with research and experiment non-fossil fuels, such as e-fuel or synthetic gasoline being developed by Porsche and other brands in the automotive sector.

In conclusion, the path to follow must be rational and well thought out; for these two reasons, the switch to electric alone cannot work and a change is required with respect to the initial plans.