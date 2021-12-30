Stop plastic on fruit in France and Italy?

While Italy is still in hiding and delays the implementation of the bans recommended by the European Union to eliminate theuse of plastic, the government of the France the implementation of the law dating back to February 2020 continues and which includes several steps to promote theeconomy circular, breaking down the use of single-use plastic in the lives of citizens and instead encouraging the use of reusable bags.

From 1 January 2022 it will be forbidden in France to sell well 30 types of fruit and vegetables with plastic packaging. Progressively, the European country aims to eliminate plastic in supermarkets and restaurants by 2040.

Our country, on the other hand, remains at the center of the storm, with several NGOs, including Green Peace, which I denounce how the Peninsula is taking a step backwards by continuing to promote the use of plastics biodegradable. The EU directives are instead those to eliminate all plastics. The Italian plastic tax has been postponed to 2023. Here what changes in Italy in the coming years for single-use plastics.

Stop to plastic on fruit and vegetables in France: criticism from beyond the Alps by associations

It is estimated that in France around the 37% of fruit and vegetables is packaged, and that the new law can prevent the use of at least one billion plastic packages every year.

The measure was not welcomed by the national federation of fruit sellers, which complained about the difficulty of switching to cartons in such a short time. Furthermore, according to the sector association, the French would prefer to buy fruit and vegetables packaged and not touched by other customers of shops and supermarkets.

Stop to plastic on fruit and vegetables in France: the stages of the bans until 2026

The ban on the use of plastic packaging in France for certain types of vegetables and fruit is part of a roadmap that will end in several years. For now, the stages main until 2026.

January 2021 – Ban on the use and sale of straws, glasses and plastic cutlery and polystyrene packaging for take away.

January 2022 – All public places must have drinking fountains to reduce the use of plastic bottles. Newspapers and publications in general must be sold and shipped without plastic packaging. Fast food restaurants can no longer include plastic toys on children’s menus.

January 2023 – Disposable tableware banned in fast food chains for restaurant meals.

June 2026 – End of the first plan concerning fruit and vegetable packaging, with the ban gradually extended to other types of vegetables.

By 2040 France plans to completely eliminate the use of plastic, through five-year plans that will introduce new bans.

Stop to plastic on fruit and vegetables in France: which will be sold without packaging

These vegetables which will no longer be able to be sold in plastic packaging from January 2022.

Carrots

Cabbages

Cauliflower

Cucumbers

Onions

Eggplant

Root vegetables

Parsnips

Potatoes

Peppers

Single tomatoes (pachino tomatoes are excluded, for example)

Leeks

Turnips

Radishes

Jerusalem artichoke

Pumpkins

Zucchini

Here are the types of fruit subject of the measure.

Pineapple

Oranges

Bananas

Persimmon

Clementine

Passion fruit

Kiwi

Lemons

Mandarins

Mango

Apples

Melons

Pears

Grapefruits

Plums

Over the next few years, new types of fruit and vegetables will be added to the list.

June 2023 – Pachino and cluster tomatoes, green beans and peaches.

December 2024 – Belgian endive, asparagus, mushrooms, different types of salads, herbs and cherries.

June 2026 – Any type of fruit or vegetable already cut, raspberries, strawberries and other types of delicate fruit.

A plan definitely projected towards the 360 ​​° elimination of plastic. In Italy, however, it is possible to access the anti-plastic bonus, as explained here. Instead, we have summarized here the reasons why there is a clash on plastic between the European Union and Italy.