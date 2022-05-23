Stop Poverty: Artists’ Appeal to World Leaders

Many musicians, artists and entertainment professionals have signed an open letter in support of the Global Citizen campaign calling for “End extreme poverty NOW – Our future cannot wait”.

Fighting poverty, acting for the climate and empowering young girls and women: the message couldn’t be clearer and more urgent. It is addressed to our leaders, companies and billionaires. And it fits into the Global Citizen Now whose first day of the summit was held this Sunday in New York. a summit which brings together for 2 days 200 leaders from all walks of life to seek innovative solutions together, and which also includes artists such as Pharell Williams, Aloé Blacc or Dakota Johnson.

Crises follow one another and are similar around one point: they push more people into extreme poverty. And they number in the tens of millions: 100 million more people just because of the Covid 19 pandemic. To which must be added the populations displaced by famine and war.

Coldplay, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Alessia Cara, Hugh Jackman, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers, Ricky Martin, Duran Duran, Cyndi Lauper, Shawn Mendes and many others hope to shake the rulers once and for all worldwide through this letter that they signed.

A letter calling on wealthy nations to “close the $3.5 trillion a year funding gap to achieve the UN Global Goals.” And this letter goes out now to (re) put pressure on the leaders who are about to meet since yet another G7 summit will be held in Germany June 26-28. Especially since a good number of G summits (7 and 20) and COP conferences (climate) have so far not been conclusive. Global Citizen has detailed an action plan of several points that they intend to use so that all these actors (finally) take action.