Stop processions for Covid and Ukraine, funeral posters against the bishop: “He killed the holidays”

Funeral posters addressed to the bishop of the diocese of Nocera-Sarno, Monsignor Giuseppe Giudice, ‘guilty’ of having suspended religious processions up to a date to be determined both as a form of prudence for the ongoing Covid emergency and out of respect for what is happening in Ukraine.

The macabre protest took place in several municipalities of the Agro Nocerino Sarnese, in the province of Salerno against the decision taken by the Clergy Assembly.

A choice that did not go down to the anonymous author of the manifesto that appeared in these hours, which reads “He tragically killed and insulted our patronal feasts with a useless decree. The sad news is given by marching bands, stokers, street vendors, carouselers, lighting companies and many traders who are still mourning a dark period due to the crisis linked to Covid and now continue to work for a dishonest and unjust choice. A serious mourning has hit our Agro, but united we will win against the Bishop ”, reads the macabre obituary.

A bad taste and threatening idea, which prompted the Carabinieri of the Nocera Inferiore Territorial Department to carry out investigations.

The mayor of Pagani Lello De Prisco also intervened on the case, who had said he was against the decision of the bishop and the Assembly of the clergy. “I feel it is my duty to underline my firm condemnation of the acts of intimidation and aggressive attitudes that are being perpetrated against the head of the diocesan Church”, reads a note from the mayor.

The mayor of Pagani then continues: “The violent tones assumed following the decision of the Assembly of the diocesan clergy not to proceed with the restart of the processions until a later date, do not belong to the modalities of civil disquisitions, with respect to which consent can be expressed or dissent, but never go beyond the limits of civilization “.

De Prisco has made it known that tomorrow he will present to the bishop “my personal regret for the serious affair. These acts not only offend the religious authorities in their institutional and personal guises, but they damage the same traders, citizens and all institutions ”.

Fabio Calcagni