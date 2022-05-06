Stop puffy, droopy eyes and heavy eyelids with this ready-to-use natural pack to look younger

We all know that looking bright and with fit skin is a great way to look attractive. We will make a better impression of ourselves by showing a calm and relaxed face. There are tricks we can all use to achieve these goals. One comes from deep inside, that is, from our inner serenity. Stress is the enemy of beauty. It makes our face appear frowning and not very harmonious, as well as fostering inner discomfort. So some experts recommend this breathing exercise which lasts a few minutes a day, but which could promote a harmonious heart rhythm. This then positively affects the central nervous system.

Another important aspect recommended by experts is to encourage the cleansing and shine of the skin. A good method is to make steam fumes, perhaps using these common spices useful for eliminating skin impurities.

A natural method for the face

Finally, the third trick concerns the eye area. Such an important aspect in the harmony of our face cannot be overlooked. Often, little and bad sleep can cause tricks on waking up. Thus, we can use mallow flowers in this way. No more puffy, droopy eyes and heavy eyelids with this super easy pack. Grandmothers will be proud of us with this natural remedy that takes advantage of the draining and anti-inflammatory properties of this flower. Sometimes it is also recommended for its laxative effects, as well as to counteract the mucus that forms on the oral cavities.

All we have to do is get some mallow flowers. The collection of this colorful spontaneous flower lasts from June to September, even if in any herbalist’s shop we will have no difficulty in finding its petals and leaves throughout the year. We need to prepare an herbal tea with about a teaspoon of flowers per cup of water. The secret will be in using it to make compresses. So, once the herbal tea has cooled, we should dip some cotton gauze in it. Once these are soaked in the liquid compound, we can apply them to our swollen eyes. Alternatively, we can use the wadding make-up remover headbands. Then keep for about 20 minutes on the eye contour and on the swellings.

Stop puffy, droopy eyes and heavy eyelids with this ready-to-use natural pack to look younger

The application can be repeated daily. Our eyes will appear more lively and energetic. The skin will be rested and radiant. In fact, the so-called bags under the eyes are explained by poor circulation and the accumulation of toxins on the contour of our eyelids. We should not be surprised then that the natural properties of this flower will help. Then remember, to promote the health of the skin of the face, to drink lots of water, to eat a lot of fruit and vegetables and to sleep well.

We always pay attention to possible allergic reactions. We always try a small portion of the infusion on one part of the arm to assess the possible onset of redness and itching.

