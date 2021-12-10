stop renting and selling if they consume too much energy

The goal is to have all “zero emission” buildings by 2050. To achieve this, the European Commission is preparing a directive that will be published on 14 December – but which has been viewed by various press bodies – which draws up a time schedule and delegates to the member countries the definition of the minimum standards of energy performance that they will have to possess properties at the latest from 2027. By 2035, all properties in the country will have to comply with the new standards.

However, what is discussed are the “penalties” that will be introduced for buildings that do not meet these standards. In fact, the directive requires states to introduce rules for prohibit the sale and rental of properties that starting from 2027 (for condominium apartments, the standards will start in 2030), have not reached the minimum energy efficiency required. This minimum will be, explains the directive, the energy class E starting from 2027, the energy class D, starting from 2030 and finally the energy class C starting from 1 January 2033.

A matter of no small importance if we consider the fact that most of the properties in Italy have the lowest energy class, the G.. Although the Superbonus 110% was born precisely with the need to promote the energy efficiency of buildings, the measure does not seem sufficient to meet the objectives set by Brussels: the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, has already made it known that on the basis of data processed by Enea, “against 9.6 billion of works, the costs amount to 10.5 billion, and we are 0.5% of the Italian real estate assets”. An energy requalification of the assets which has very high costs and which can only be partially supported by the State as the bonuses will gradually decrease up to 65%.

On the basis of the directive, in any case, it will be possible to sell or rent your property as long as you undertake to reach the energy class indicated by the provision within three years from the signing of the deed of sale or rental contract. The EU Commission proposal, once published, before being applied, must in any case be approved by both European Council that from EU Parliament, therefore, changes during the legislative process are not excluded.