stop shooting for the film with Julia Roberts and George Clooney

The new film by Julia Roberts and George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise, stops production due to COVID

The production of the romantic comedy starring the stellar couple Julia Roberts and George Clooney, Ticket to Paradise, was stopped due to COVID-19. A source close to the production of the Universal Pictures film confirmed a People that filming “Have been temporarily suspended” because of the virus and that “They will resume at a later time”.

Second Variety the break in production is due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Australian state of Queensland, where the film is being shot. Sources report that Roberts and Clooney have momentarily returned to the United States. The film’s director and co-writer, Ol Parker, has yet to make any public statements. In Ticket to Paradise Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from getting married. The two Academy Award winners have previously worked together in Ocean’s Eleven and in Money Monster – The other side of money. The film also features Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher.

Ticket to Paradise it is only the latest film to get the red light due to the pandemic, joining productions previously suspended due to COVID-19 such as the highly anticipated Jurassic World: Dominion, The Batman And Mission: Impossible 7.

