There are few virtuosos who do not farts, but most people do and for many they are also a problem. While it is a necessity of the organism, however, some social conventions sometimes force us to hold on to them. Then stop smelly and noisy farts, here’s how to deflate the belly by eliminating and absorbing the terrible gases.

There is much-followed news around that farting is smarter. This according to prof. Isaac Steinberg of the University of Winsconsin in America. According to his study, farting increases brain activity, which works better. However, apparently, there is no such study, just as there is no University of Winsconsin professor named Isaac Steinberg. The news, therefore, could be a hoax or as they say in English a fake news.

Instead, let’s see what happens when there is air in the belly.

If your belly swells and creates stinky farts, this is due to both what we eat and the digestive process. Some foods such as legumes are not fully digested in the stomach, and then some bacteria in the intestine think about it, producing gas. Other foods, such as milk and cheese, can cause intestinal gas, as can Brussels sprouts, cabbage and broccoli.

The way of cooking is also important. Eating fried foods often and using a lot of fats in cooking, such as butter and oil, does not help in this sense. However, it also depends on the highly variable sensitivity of individuals.

At the table, then, some food combinations are created that increase the possibility of flatulence. In fact, sometimes foods are associated with each other that in themselves could cause them, if eaten alone. A Brussels sprout flan with béchamel and cheese, accompanied with a glass of wine, is one example.

Add to this that the digestive system is not always in good health. Sometimes you suffer from acidity, dysbiosis or other ailments, which could complicate the situation. So people find themselves with a swollen belly and the desire to constantly fart.

Other people, on the other hand, would like to let the air out of the belly, but find it difficult. For all there are aromatic herbs, with carminative properties, that is, they help the expulsion of gases. Among these we find fennel and anise. With these you can prepare a herbal tea that helps to deflate the belly.

Some foods may deflate, absorbing the gases. This is the case with vegetable carbon or activated carbon.

Then there are those who have the problem of noisy farts. For this we refer to the in-depth analysis below.

Ultimately, regular nutrition allows you to have better health, even without annoying ailments such as flatulence.

