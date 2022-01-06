Finding the best conditions to rest is essential, starting from the temperature of the room to the right mattress, pillows and blankets.

To this end, we may never have cold feet in bed again with this all-natural trick without the need for electric blankets.

However, even a sleep characterized by improper breathing can have repercussions on our daily life.

This is the case, for example, of those who unfortunately find themselves snoring for most of the night, in spite of themselves.

A problem that indirectly also suffer those who sleep or try to sleep next to us or in neighboring rooms.

The real damage, however, as mentioned, is for those who have to live with this problem.

Non-optimal oxygenation during the night can in fact lead to exhaustion and difficulty concentrating during the day.

But why does this happen?

Knowing the causes helps prevent

The act of snoring is a direct consequence of a partial obstruction of the respiratory tract, which can have multiple causes.

First of all, the responsibility can be attributed to anatomical defects, such as a deviated nasal septum.

Secondly, excessive weight, swelling caused by large meals, consumption of alcohol or sedatives can be an influence.

Finally, an incorrect sleeping position, such as supine, can also cause this disorder.

It is also for this reason that often, even in films, we see the unfortunate roommate turn the snorer on his side.

Knowing the causes of the problem can help prevent it in the first place!

Furthermore, snoring can be synonymous with more serious problems such as the presence of nasal polyps or sleep apnea.

Stop snoring without patches or expensive remedies with this simple trick before bed

What solutions can we take to put an end to this condition?

Many unsuccessfully resort to the famous nose patches.

The ideal thing, where there are no anatomical problems, would be to intervene on the triggering factors.

Otherwise you can do some small surgical interventions aimed at resolving the defect that concerns the mouth or nose or resort to special equipment.

If the problem is not that serious we can also try the natural way.

Stop snoring without patches or expensive remedies with this simple trick before bed.

Shortly before going to bed we can in fact gargle with water and two or three drops of a particular essential oil, that of peppermint.

This could help the mucous membranes of the throat and nose to shrink, promoting optimal breathing.

Not only for our health but also for the joy of those around us.