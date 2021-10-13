‘Stop talking about anal beads’

In Jungle Cruise the chemistry between Emily Blunt and The Rock was evident: the two protagonists of the new Disney film showed off an understanding of those difficult to create, as also demonstrated by the amusing curtains in which the two became protagonists even outside the set and during the press tour of the film.

A few days after the arrival of Jungle Cruise on home video, in fact, Emily Blunt wanted to reveal Disney’s reaction in front of one of the more intense moments of the press conferences that saw her protagonist together with her colleague.

The reference is to when, to those who asked them what they would take to a desert island, Dwayne Johnson replied that Blunt should have brought some Vagisil, while the latter promptly reiterated that his colleague should have brought with him. some anal beads. “I’m not going to tell you how fast those phone calls came: ‘We love the chemistry between you guys and what you guys are doing, but really, can we go a little slower with anal beads?’“said Emily Blunt.

In short, a warning for future productions: before giving carte blanche to Blunt and Johnson during the press tours it will be better to be ready for what they can say! Speaking of over-the-top behavior, The Rock reacted this way to the announcement of Jungle Cruise 2.