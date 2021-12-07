“Stop the ankle for Kean! Play Dybala, Bonucci, Perin and Kulusevski… ”- SOS Fanta

There Juve plays in the Champions League, tomorrow night against Malmoe. On the eve of the match, Maximilian Merry he also talks about some singles at the press conference. This is today’s training: Chiellini And Kean they did custom work in the gym. The recovered player was reviewed on the field Mattia De Sciglio, is absent McKennie. Still out Ramsey, come back Perin who had missed the match against Genoa because he had come into contact with an alleged positive at Covid. Later came the news of Dejan’s operation Kulusevski (here all the details). His words collected from TMW.

FORMATION – “Perin plays in goal, Rugani and Alex Sandro return. And then Rabiot also plays. Tomorrow morning I will evaluate the others “.

KEAN – “I see how he is with his ankle that took a hit on Sunday”.

DE SCIGLIO – “He’s back, I hope to give him minutes. Someone will rest, others will play ”.

KULUSEVSKI – “We should have it available from next Monday. Sale in January? I’m not talking about the transfer market: he is from Juventus, sorry he is not from the match against Malmo but we have decided to stop him so as not to make things worse “.

DYBALA – “He doesn’t need to rest, he’s fine and will play. He just needs to play, it was some time out ”.

BONUCCI – “He is doing well like the whole team. Tomorrow he can be part of the match ”.

YOUNG PEOPLE – “There will be De Winter and Miretti, Soulé cannot be in the B list of young people instead. We’ll see if we give the boys time to play, they deserve it because they are doing well ”.

MODULE – “We are more orderly, we divide ourselves better in the field. It does not mean that we will follow this path throughout the season, it also depends on the availability of the players. Tomorrow is difficult, I only have Bernardeschi from outside, we will have to make a virtue of necessity ”.