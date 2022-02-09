Stop the development of internal combustion engines for Nissan: with Euro 7 unsustainable costs

As reported by Nikkei Asia, Nissan Motor starts to stop developing new internal combustion engines for its cars, preparing for a future made up of electric vehicles only. This will happen in all the markets in which the company operates, with the sole exception of the American one which in the dynamics of transition towards electric vehicles is the one with the most distant timescales of all.

Nissan has already suspended development of gasoline engines for sale in Europewhile for the US market, development will still continue thinking about the demand for vehicles such as pick-ups, which are very popular among American consumers and for which the migration to electric will take longer than with more traditional and compact cars.

According to Nissan, the need to adhere to the Euro 7 standard by 2025 for emissions it will bring the costs of research and development of compatible engines to levels so high as to be no longer sustainable for end consumers. Hence the choice of a stop to future development, shifting its internal resources towards electrical solutions.

Stopping petrol engines will not affect hybrid ones in any case, in which the traditional endothermic component joins an electric one. This is a functional strategy for a progressive adoption by consumers of fully electric engines, leaving them an intermediate option that prepares them for electric-only vehicles and also gives time to the ecosystem of public recharges to consolidate.

For the next few years, Nissan will therefore only continue to refine its petrol engines without passing to the Euro 7 standard, with evolutionary interventions and without having to foresee development activities from scratch. Production of these engines will continue and the company does not expect to have to intervene to reduce the number of workers employed in their construction. It can be assumed that with the passing of the years the number of engines produced will tend to decrease, giving more and more space to electric motors. The 500 billion yen budget that Nissan invests each year in research and development for its gasoline engines will be shifted to electric solutions and other technologies for the future, engines that after all, Nissan has been offering its own cars on the market for some time.