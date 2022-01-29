Stop the endothermic engines? “..it is impossible for that to happen!” The strong words of the German “boss”

Most auto companies appear to be on the road to alignment and adjustment. But there are those who say no. The case breaks out in Europe.

Almost all the car manufacturers have now resigned themselves. Gradually, with variable dates, often reluctantly, but practically all of them are now organizing the reconversion of their productions. To definitively abandon the production of thermal engines.

The automotive market has substantially aligned (or, perhaps, resigned) to the intransigence of Europe, which has set the limit year for the abandonment of internal combustion engines in 2035. A policy, that of the EU, aimed at giving a “green turn” to combat the objective environmental decay that our planet is having.

After the initial resistance, the car manufacturers are making the best of a bad situation. And it is a continuation of announcements about the conversion, about new models coming. Sometimes even with dates in advance of the times pleasing to Europe.

The diktat of the European Commission has a name: it is called Fit for 55. Starting from 2035, diesel and petrol powered cars will no longer be marketed. 13 years seems like a long time. But in the automotive world there are very few because big brands have to program in order to be competitive.

A lot, it must be said, is also part of a marketing strategy. Given that, also thanks to incentives, recent data tells us that consumers are turning towards hybrid and pure electric. But there is someone who does not give up.

There are those who say no

Most auto companies appear to be on the road to alignment and adjustment. Few pockets of resistance. In recent months we had told you about Renault. The others are more prone to EU directives. Now, however, another automotive giant intervenes. We even talk about Volkswagen.

Words that come through the mouth of Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen Group. Diess’s position is clear: “Thinking of saying goodbye to vehicles with internal combustion engines is simply impossible”. Diess speaks numbers in hand, arguing that there is a market share of around 20% in Europe. Six Gigafactories would be needed for this share to support the 50% electric vehicle target. To be made operational within five or six years. Simply impossible. For the construction, for the costs, for the movement of raw materials.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Goodbye to internal combustion engines: it’s official, the car manufacturers have declared the dates

The CEO is very tough. And he also takes it out on other companies, in his opinion too submissive with respect to European orders, setting deadlines to stop the sale of thermal cars: “It is a decision that a car manufacturer cannot make alone because the launch of electric vehicles will depend on legislation and the increase of renewable energies. It makes no sense to electrify the world of mobility if we don’t first make the primary sector CO2 neutral ”.