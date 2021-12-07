Stop the limited number in Medicina, Italy without foresight and planning

According to the FIMGI, 1.5 million people lack general practitioners

“The recent increase in the complexity of directional problems led to the development of those directional tools and techniques and procedures commonly known as “scientific direction”. (The budgets of Glenn A. Welch, ed. Franco Angeli). I borrowed the first words of a text, written before 1966, which talks about programming and also about the solution of problems that can generally be found in companies.

The State is also a “company” and as such it should have a “control room” at its disposal that deals with programming or planning the complex of needs of the population and the management of public affairs in general. At the moment, I am not reminded of anything related to all this, I am referring in particular to limited number of the medical faculty recently confirmed by the Minister of University and Research Prof. Maria Cristina Messa (degree in medicine and surgery).

The history of the closed number is to be attributed to the then Minister Ortensio Zecchino (law degree) who with Law 264/99, currently in force, resulted in this limited entry. Today it seems to me that what has been confirmed is once again wrong. Because? If in the 1980s it was established that anyone with a diploma could enroll in medicine (creating so many unemployed doctors) the brilliant idea was to establish the limited number.

Really intuitive! DOMINI YEAR 2021, we discover that 1.5 million people lack general practitioners, according to the FIMGI (Italian Federation of General Practitioners) by 2030 35,047 will certainly leave the profession doctors which will reach 70 years. Alone 3,266 retired in 2020 and in the next few years? How many doctors should there be in public and private health? How many will be those who will go abroad or will not practice?

Legitimate question: if you need a medical degree 6 years to which we must add the specialization that varies from two to five years because we continue to have a closed number despite the data available? Have we previously lacked foresight and planning?

The Latins said: Errare humanum est persevere autem diabolicum.