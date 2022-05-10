Stop the limited number to access Medicine, the Undersecretary Costa asks: “Entrance test is not a sign of meritocracy”

“I am convinced that the limited number at the university to access the medical faculty is exceeded and that it is necessary to guarantee greater meritocracy to access university training”.

The Undersecretary of Health said so Andrea Costa speaking this morning in Pisa on an initiative promoted by the Pisa university and in which he met the students.

“I don’t believe the entrance test – explained Costa, as stated in Quotidiano Sanità – is an index of meritocracy therefore I believe that, by sharing this reflection with the Ministry of the University, a balance can be found, perhaps by setting the verification of specific performance objectives of each student every after one or two years: I believe this is a good compromise to ensure truly merit-based access criteria more than a simple entrance test“.

“This pronouncement by the Undersecretary for Health is welcome. I hope he opens more than one breach. I say this because I am a person who has always maintained that a good surgeon must be selected in the field after having taken him to the operating room or that a good pediatrician must prove himself in the ward with the patient. Certainly not at 19 with selection tests with elimination questions“, Says the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, on the position of the undersecretary.

“It is not from today therefore that I am fighting for the great limit produced by the limited number and by the entrance test to the faculty that has opened the doors to a completely wrong programming with the result that, today, there is a lack of doctors. – continues the Governor -. There is a clear risk that a selection made in such a premature way will exclude future professionals who may not pass the test with the crosses but could be authentic artists in the operating room or talented clinicians in the treatment of many pathologies. It is an ancient story as Einstein’s life teaches us; probably based on his school reports, no one would have bet that the scientist would have formulated the theory of relativity“.

“We are for a merit-based vision – concludes the President of Veneto – thanks to which the qualities are not ascertained with a test at the entrance. The future professional to whom we entrust our health must be evaluated in the field. So I repeat: the possibility of access to registration for everyone, and a large selection in the training course“.