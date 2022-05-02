Stop the masks at the restaurant. Fipe / Concommercio: “removing the obligation also for employees”

With the beginning of May, a new phase opened for the catering and administration sector. The stop at the Green Pass exhibition and the fall of the obligation to wear the mask inside the premises, for customers, is an important step in the path of full return to normality even if, numbers in hand, the battle against pandemic is certainly not overcome yet. Aldo Cursano, deputy vice president of Fipe / Confcommercio, welcomed with satisfaction the innovations that came into force, after a difficult period for the sector’s employees but also for consumers who had to adapt to a different experience in going to a bar or restaurant . “After 26 months of restrictions and impediments, life in public establishments is finally back to normal. The stop at the exhibition of the Green Pass for customers – explains Cursano – will result in a significant reduction in the workload for managers and employees of bars and restaurants who until now have been forced to check an average of 20 million green certificates every day. . But also the end of the use of the mask inside the premises represents, above all from a psychological point of view, a return to normal working conditions “. Now one more step is asked. Cursano added that “at this point, however, we cannot make the journey halfway. Like Fipe / Confcommercio we also hope that the safety protocols in the workplace will be coherently adapted to the new legal provisions, eliminating the obligation for employees to wear a mask. It will be the enterprises to evaluate which is the best choice to make in relation to the evolution of the contagion framework and the organization of the activity “.

