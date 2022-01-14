Stop the sales of PlayStation Now subscriptions in view of the merger with PlayStation Plus

By the end of next week it will no longer be possible to buy prepaid cards for the PlayStation Now subscription at UK retailers. It is learned from VentureBeat, according to which the management of the chain GAME is asking its staff to phase out PlayStation Now prepaid cards before January 19th. US retail chains have also initiated the phasing out of PS Now’s prepaid cards, according to previous reports.

End of PlayStation Now: Sony prepares for the Spartacus project

It seems like a step towards the finalization of the project Spartacus, anticipated by Bloomberg in December, which would constitute the Sony PlayStation’s response to Xbox Game Pass. A kind of Netflix of video games which provides for the merger of PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus services. PlayStation Plus allows subscribers to play online and allows free access to a selection of new games each month, while PlayStation Now has the ability to stream games originally developed for legacy hardware that is no longer compatible with PS4. or PS5.

The success of Xbox Game Pass simply cannot be ignored. Many games arrive on the service of Microsoft immediately on the day of their debut, and this allows them to reach an otherwise unimaginable audience. According to data disclosed by Microsoft itself, for example, the new Forza Horizon 5 was played by 15 million players in two months.

Sony has long since decided to run for cover, especially after finding out that PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now no longer seem to boast a charm comparable to Xbox Game Pass. However, PlayStation Now focuses on previous generation games for PS4 and PS3 and a complete cancellation of the service would result in the impossibility of being able to play some pearls of the past.