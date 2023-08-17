‘Stop the stories that people are doing well because they made a deal'” | Listin Diario

Celebrities are commonly accused of joining the Illuminati Order in order to achieve success in their careers Carroll G. She has not escaped these accusations since the premiere of “Bichota” in 2020, precisely the subject that affected her.

On this occasion, the Colombian singer took advantage of her Instagram Stories question box, where a user mentioned It is speculated that he makes “satanic references” in his song “S91”. To make it clear that he believes in God and his success is only because of his work.

“I believe deeply in God, me and my whole family, I believe in miracles and good acting, in the vibrancy and energy of the universe. Stop those stories about how people are doing well because they made a pact Whether I don’t know with whom or because they belong to a rare group, I don’t know what. People who work hard, who make efforts and who work with love do very well in life,’ Karol replied.

The urban artist received countless criticisms as a result of the promotional video for his album “Manana Sera Bonito (Bichota Season)”, where a figure of an angel with horns appears, For which they even called her a “witch”.

Daddy Yankee, Shakira, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Anuel AA, Romeo Santos, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Jenni Rivera and Bad Bunny have also been linked to Satanism and the Order Is. Illuminati.

According to fans of conspiracy theories, Celebrities are recruited with the aim of establishing a new world order Through the entertainment industry.