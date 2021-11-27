The much-feared increase in utility bills has finally come. Both electricity and gas have undergone spikes in terms of costs that certainly cannot please.

The attention to savings in this period must be even greater on the part of consumers, in order not to receive dizzying bills. If electricity is our concern we should be careful how we use these 4 underrated appliances.

In the case of gas and in particular of heating, however, we should know that there are some useful tricks to avoid running into exorbitant costs. Let’s see which ones.

Stop the very high bills, to heat the house while saving on costs, a few simple tricks are enough

In this time of economic stress it is important to pay attention to even the smallest details. And these can make a difference and make us save money.

If we don’t want to spend an arm and a leg to stay warm in our home, we should always start with the maintenance of the radiators.

In particular, radiators should be thoroughly cleaned before the cold season arrives. Soak a soft cloth in warm water and Marseille soap and distribute it over the entire surface.

Remember, then, not to place furniture or sofas in front of the radiators, so as not to hinder the escape of heat. Finally, we use the valves to set the right temperature in every room of the house.

The furniture does its part

The way in which we furnish the house also counts towards saving on the bill. In this regard, we should ensure that the heat is distributed uniformly throughout the room and there are no unnecessary dispersions.

To help us, we may decide to install energy-efficient doors and windows. We particularly recommend those in PVC or aluminum of the latest generation. Obviously, even in this case it will be necessary to carry out regular and correct maintenance.

Let’s get rid of the old curtains and choose a new model. On the market there are special thermal curtains or double curtains, which will limit the dispersion of heat.

We air daily, but without exaggerating

Early in the morning or when we clean the house we usually open the windows to change the air. It’s not a bad move, but let’s be careful.

We air once a day and for a short time. A couple of minutes may be enough. On nice days, we don’t hesitate to let the sun in. We open shutters and shutters to properly illuminate the room.

The time has come to say stop to the very high bills, to heat the house while saving costs, a few simple tricks like these are enough.