Stop thermal cars in 2035, how many protests – Mondo Auto

The decision of the Ministry of Ecological Transition to announce the stop to the sale of new internal combustion cars by 2035 was not taken positively by everyone. On the contrary, there are many actors in the field who did not hold back in expressing their own disappointment with regard to this measure, trade unions and companies above all. The fear shared by many is linked to the timing: there are thirteen years to 2035, a period of time too short to think of revolutionizing in this way a sector that employs hundreds of thousands of workers.

The first voice out of the chorus is that of Carlo Bonomi, leader of Confindustria, who did not mince words to express his dissent: “After the announcement by Minister Enrico Giovannini, I expect that from tomorrow many automotive companies will think about relocation. This is not the way to do policy on the energy transition. Thus hundreds of jobs are put at risk ”. At his words, here are those of Anfia, the association of the automotive industry chain, which explained through an official note: “Tens of thousands of workers risk their jobs due to too much acceleration towards electrification. The decision is inconsistent with positions expressed, a few hours earlier, by authoritative representatives of the government. An industrial policy plan with an Italian road map for the productive transition into sustainable mobility is needed as soon as possible, as the governments of other countries have already done “.

As reported by Il Corriere della Sera today on newsstands, a voice of complaint also comes from the trade union front. Roberto Benaglia, leader of the Fim Cisl, speaks clearly of paradox, highlighting that despite the fact that thanks to the PNRR we have the resources to manage the transition, an industrial policy is lacking, and brings up Stellantis: “Between the end of February and March, CEO Tavares will present the group’s business plan. We expect the government to not hear about it in the newspapers. And the union is not faced with a fait accompli. Stellantis has an important role as leader, she must be on the pitch. To begin with, an industrial mission is assigned to all sites. If Italy is late in the automotive transition the fault lies with politics“.