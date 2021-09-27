News

stop to China from the Binance and Huobi exchanges

The crackdown announced last week by the China, which in fact requires a stop in the country to any activity related to cryptocurrencies, has not remained without consequences. Assets like Bitcoin immediately recorded a drop in price (only to recover over the weekend) and some of the most important exchange they have adapted: it is the case of Binance And Huobi.

Crypto ban in China, exchanges adjust

The first of the two platforms mentioned, the most important globally in terms of volumes generated by trading, has blocked the registration of new profiles to those who enter telephone numbers located in the Asian country during the operation. The second, on the other hand, went further by announcing the deletion of accounts existing between now and the end of the year.

At the time this article was written and published, the value of BTC stood at $ 43,909 (source CoinDesk), up 4.55% in the last 24 hours. The graph below shows the variation recorded by the cryptocurrency over the past week (last Monday it was above $ 45,000).

The value of Bitcoin and its variation in the last week (27/09/2021)

Staying on the subject of digital assets, the hypothesis of seeing one introduced also in Europe takes shape more and more CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) or a digital currency issued by a central bank, not subject to volatility unlike current crypto. In any case, it will not be an immediate debut: as anticipated in the summer by the ECB, it will take several years. The Italian Nexi is also working on the project.

