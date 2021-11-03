stop to climate betrayal- Corriere.it

Alongside the Swedish activist, the inseparable Vanessa Nakate. Private appointment with Guterres

The dark of the Scottish late afternoon helps to bring out that large, bright lettering on the River Clyde. «End Climate Betrayal», stop the climate betrayal. At Pacific Quay, right in front of the building where Cop26 takes place, the protest led by indigenous young people with the blessing of Greta Thunberg it is a thorn in the side of world leaders. Those three words are enough to relaunch the battle cry of the young people outside the gates of the Scottish Event Campus where from today, after the more or less high-sounding speeches of the heads of state and government, the real negotiations begin. That is, those long, exhausting negotiations between the nearly two hundred signatory nations of the Paris Agreement. Commas are filed inside, protests outside in the cold, improvised choruses are sung, the figures of the “betrayal” are rattled off. And, as always, look at Greta, the little activist whose solo strikes in 2018 started a global climate movement. For now, she has not been invited to speak at the summit.

Behind the scenes, however, she is the great stone guest, also disputed by the leaders. After Monday’s visit to Scottish Prime Minister Sturgeon, yesterday the inspirer of the FridaysForFuture movement met in private with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “I am with the young people of the world who continue to ask for an urgent #ClimateAction,” he immediately tweeted. Alongside Greta, the now inseparable Ugandan friend

Vanessa Nakate which, with the release of his first book “A Bigger Picture”, won the cover of Time. And other young leaders emerge from the shadow of Greta-Pippi Longstocking, the African Vanessa and the German Luisa Neubauer, so far the best known faces. There were also from Guterres Elizabeth Wathuti, who on Monday spoke and moved in Cop26, Argentina Nicole Becker, the Kenyan Eric Njuguna, the Filipina Mitzi Jonelle Tan. The icon Greta, after all, keeps repeating it: I’m not just angry.