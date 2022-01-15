Stop to commercial phone calls even on mobile phones, the legislation arrives: what to do

Stop commercial phone calls even on mobile phones. A few more days and then new limits will be triggered on telemarketing, on the many promotional calls we receive on smartphones. In the last period, more and more, advertising calls are received but soon the situation should change.

Commercial telephone calls, the register of oppositions intervenes

The register of oppositions, up to now valid only for the fixed network, is in fact extended to include automated telephone calls, without operators, and will cover all mobile numbers. The path to block unwanted commercial calls also on mobile telephone users, as claimed by the Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, is completed and by the end of January there will be a resolution of approval. The regulatory proposal has already been agreed to receive the opinions and then proceed to transmission to the Council of Ministers for deliberation and then to the President of the Republic.

What to do to stop receiving commercial phone calls

Here’s what you need to do to stop receiving commercial phone calls on your mobile phone: just register in the opposition register via the web, telephone, email or registered mail, and we can say goodbye to unwanted calls even on mobile phone lines. Until now it was only possible to enter fixed numbers in the list. With the new provision, the register will finally be extended to automated calls, without operators and on mobile telephony.

Fines for offenders

The president of the parliamentary commission of inquiry on consumer and user protection Simone Baldelli announced the news via Twitter, adding: “Call centers that do not respect the new rules will have to deal with severe fines”.

