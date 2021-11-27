Stop to diesel and petrol cars: Italy for once makes itself felt in Europe

Sensational communication from the Minister for Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti. Is there a risk of a diplomatic incident?

The future will tell us whether we can actually speak of a diplomatic incident. Or if the positions, over time, will smooth out. Certainly the position taken by Italy towards Europe is unexpected. And it does discuss.

The diktats of Europe

As is well known, for months Europe has been insisting on making that green change requested by many. And which has the world of engines and automotive as its main “opponent”. Indicated (according to some in an undeserved way) as the main factors of pollution, through the CO2 emissions and, therefore, of global warming.

In fact, he has been coming for months 2035 has been identified as the deadline for stopping the sale of petrol and diesel cars. The European Commission does not give up its line contained in the “Fit for 55” climate reform package.

But Italy is not there. And he makes it known, clearly, through one of his most important government representatives. The Minister for Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

The “no” of Italy

Minister Giorgetti has chosen the most solemn place to express the position of our country: the Chamber of Deputies. The head of the MISE replied to the question time at Montecitorio and said bluntly that Italy will ask for a revision of the package drawn up by Europe to encourage management of the ecological transition.

The goal of the Northern League exponent is to protect the Italian automotive industry. Which, of course, also brings with it a series of social and economic issues. As well as environmental.

Someone was surprised at the initial position of Italy, given that our country does not seem ready to face the transition yet. There are 14 years left, but in the world of industry and the economy there are not many.

In short, despite the fact that the electric car market is not going so badly, the Italian government wants to go there with lead feet. Moreover, having confidence in research and development regarding other non-fossil fuels, which could still have a good impact on the environment.

A position that, therefore, may surprise. But maybe not. It remains to be seen how they will take it in Brussels …