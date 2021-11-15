Stop to diesel engines: over 50 models no longer in production

There are already several dates regarding the stop to internal combustion engines. Especially those with diesel fuel have already been put out of use by several manufacturers with cars that are already out of production.

The question of petrol and diesel engines it is fundamental because it concerns the reduction of emissions, and then help in stopping climate change. This over the last 2 years, in particular, has led many automotive companies to show off a series of dates.

These concern the stop of the production of cars with traditional engines, while in Europe, the European Union has moved with fairly stringent acts, which go to promote the hybrid and above all electric cars.

The 2035 is the year chosen by the EU to stop sales of cars with internal combustion engines, and in fact this has prompted the car manufacturers to abandon first and foremost the diesel fuel. This, however, as regards Italy it’s a hit at all market.

Stop to diesel: used beats new

The stop to endothermic engines, as mentioned, has put an end to diesel cars especially as regards the compact. In Italy these represent 27% of the automotive market, and now the habits of the Italians could change.

In order not to give up immediately dieselin fact, citizens could look for much more in the second-hand market, going to buy the machines with Euro 6 certification, that is the maxim that should be supplanted in the future from Euro 7, i.e. the standard relating to electric motors.

At the moment, in fact, we are still far from a real turning point. Or rather, we are getting closer to electric and hybrid cars, but the turning point is still far away. However, 50 models are only available with second hand because they are no longer produced by manufacturers with diesel engines. Among them are: Audi A1, Fiat 500, Fiat Panda, Ford Fiesta, Honda Civic, Lancia Ypsilon, Mini, Nissan Micra, Porsche Macan and Cayenne. In conclusion, used can beat new.