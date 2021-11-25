Stop to endothermic by 2035, Italy asks to review the European plan

The Italian government intends to propose a “revision” of the package to the European Commission Fit for 55, in particular for the part concerning the emissions of the automotive sector and the stop to the sale of endothermic cars by 2035. This is what the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti reiterated during a question time in the Chamber of Deputies, answering the questions of some deputies on commitment of the government towards the entire Italian four-wheeler sector.

Need a review. “In light of the new EU climate package called Fit for 55, I would like to clarify that, although the objectives of the transition are fundamental, at the same time we must consider the high Italian industrial vocation and the manufacturing characteristics of our production system, which risks be the most exposed compared to those of the major European industrial competitors “, Giorgetti explained.” For this reason, the Ministry of Economic Development deems it necessary to propose to the European Commission a revision of the package in order to promote management of the ecological transition that takes into account the needs of the Italian automotive industry and the social aspects related to it, topics also recently reaffirmed at the Glasgow conference Cop 26 where Italy, together with Germany, did not share the conclusions “.

Government commitment. Giorgetti continued his speech confirming “the government’s attention to the automotive sector in general and the Stellantis group, as the main player on the Italian scene, and all its related industries in particular. “I reaffirm the commitment to implement all the necessary interventions to support the sector and accompany it in its ecological transition”, concluded the minister, referring to the possibility of refinancing the incentives already in the next budget law.