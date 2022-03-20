Stop to free tampons at the pharmacy. From 1 April further news

From 20 March the antigenic swabs in the pharmacy are back for a fee. This is the main novelty introduced by the Emilia-Romagna Region in view of the end of the state of emergency scheduled for March 31st.

On the other hand, the isolation and quarantine closure tests (antigenic or molecular) carried out at the Health Authorities, with the usual organizational methods communicated on the sites of the various Ausl, will remain free, at a cost to the regional health service.

However, it will be possible to continue to carry out the tests in the pharmacy at a cost of 15 euros (paid by the citizen), with the usual precautions: in fact, only those who have been asymptomatic for at least three days can do it.

What changes from April 1st

Further changes will come into force starting from 1 April, since from that day the Commissioner Structure will no longer be operational: consequently, it will no longer be possible to carry out rapid swabs at pharmacies at controlled prices for the 12-18 year range. (only 8 euros were paid by the citizen, because the remaining 7 were made available by the commissioner for the pandemic emergency).

Likewise, swabs in pharmacies reserved for people exempt from the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination will no longer be free (because they were previously paid for by the Commissioner Structure).

Self-test

However, nothing changes for the self-test introduced by the Region to facilitate citizens, speeding up and simplifying the procedures: in fact, there remains the possibility for people with health care in Emilia-Romagna and who have completed the anti-covid vaccination with the booster dose, of use the electronic health record to communicate the outcome of a self test and thus establish the beginning and end of isolation in the event of a positive outcome. The list of quick antigenic swabs that you can use on your own is available on the Region’s website at the continuously updated web address.