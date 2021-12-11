Stop to new internal combustion cars in 2035, the decision of the Italian government

Stop to registrations of cars with internal combustion engines – petrol, diesel and hybrid – from 2035. For vans and light commercial transport vehicles, the “deadline” instead set at 2040, five years later.

These are the timing established during a meeting of Interministerial Committee on Ecological Transition (ISCED), which includes ministers Enrico Giovannini, Giancarlo Giorgetti and Roberto Cingolani who preside over the competent departments (Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Economic Development and Ecological Transition).

“In this process, it is necessary to implement all the functional solutions for the decarbonisation of transport in a logic of technological neutrality thus enhancing not only electric vehicles but also the potential of hydrogen, as well as recognizing – for the transition – the essential role of biofuels, in which Italy is building a cutting-edge domestic supply chain “.

“As for niche builders, specific measures could possibly be evaluated with the European Commission within the Community rules “, reads a note from the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The final reference linked to realities such as Ferrari and Lamborghini, sports car manufacturers that could have more problems electrifying the entire range without backlash.

John Elkann, president of Stellantis, commented on the decision: “In the next five years in support of the electrification strategy of its models, the Group will spend 30 billion euros. If we look at Europe, within 10 years, the70% of Stellantis cars sold in Europe will be either plug-in hybrid or pure electric. Today the number of low environmental impact models we offer to our customers has already grown to 29 and the New Fiat 500 full electric, as beautiful as it is technologically sophisticated, the electric best seller in nine national markets “.

“Italy is playing a leading role, at all levels: production of new models, assembly of batteries, applied research and testing of charging and energy transmission infrastructures. An exciting phase, full of projects and new ones. ideas, which connects us to the pioneering phase of our founding fathers “, he added.

There Italian automobile supply chain as we know it it might however be greatly affected by this decision: the impact could be dramatic. ANFIA, the trade association, has estimated the loss of 60,000 jobs in the internal combustion engine components sector by 2035, but already today 5,000 would be at risk. “It is expected that 501,000 jobs in the supply chain linked to the production of components for internal combustion engines (ICE) will be lost if this technology is gradually abandoned by 2035”, we read in a note from ANFIA.

On the other hand, it is not clear how much jobs the switch to electric could create. Meanwhile, carmakers are betting heavily on electrification of their fleet, trying not to be caught unprepared by the imposition of constraints like this or by the action of competitors.

