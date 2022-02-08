Stop to outdoor masks from 11 February – Primocanale.it

Stop, from Friday, the obligation to wear masks outdoors, even if it will be necessary “to always have respiratory protective devices with you and to wear them where there are gatherings or crowds”. Furthermore, until 31 March “it is mandatory throughout the national territory to wear respiratory protection devices in indoor places other than private homes”. This is foreseen by the order of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, which updates the anti Covid rules. Furthermore, there is no obligation to wear a mask “when, due to the characteristics of the places or the circumstances of fact, isolation from non-cohabiting people is continuously guaranteed”. The ordinance further explains that the use of respiratory protection devices is “however derogable only in application of protocols validated by the Technical-Scientific Committee.

“I welcome Minister Speranza’s new order to remove the obligation to wear masks outdoors even in the yellow zone. A measure that is part of this right path of reopening decided by the Government based on scientific evidence and which follows the trend of the epidemiological curve that is finally falling. After the loosening of the anti Covid rules on schools, this is also an important step towards a return to normalcy “. Thus the president of the Liguria Region and councilor for health Giovanni Toti comments on the new decisions of the Government.” A normality that we are planning slowly regaining – added Toti -, thanks to the great vaccination campaign that is allowing us to get out of the fourth wave of this pandemic, protecting our health and, compared to a year ago, also preserving our sociality. The data tell us that the incidence in Liguria is still decreasing while even today there is a decline in hospitalized patients, who are currently 713 with 31 patients hospitalized in intensive care. Since the beginning of February, however, 5,284 first doses have been administered, also in this case we have taken yet another step forward to definitively defeat the virus “.