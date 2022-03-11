“Stop to spare parts for airplanes”: first crack along the Russia-China axis

There China refused to provide spare parts for the planes to Russian companies after the introduction of Western sanctions. This was stated by the head of the airworthiness department of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia), Valerij Kudinov, on the sidelines of the commercial event focused on aircraft maintenance. This is a clear sign of friction and rupture between the two superpowers over Putin’s extremist attitude to the war against Ukraine.

“Very worried, avoid escalation”

Kudinov has made it known that Moscow will turn to other countries that could be “ Turkey or India “. Furthermore, Kudinov stressed that each company will negotiate its own deliveries. In this sense, the words of the Chinese premier in the last hours are very significant. Li Keqiang who underlined how China is “ deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and hopes that peace can return as soon as possible “, adding that the country” follows an independent peaceful diplomatic policy. It is important to support Ukraine and Russia to overcome the differences: we will work with the international community to prevent further escalation and for the situation to go completely out of control “.

What happens now

To increase the dose, the Chinese president took care of it Xi Jinpingdeclared himself “disturbed” by the Russian invasion of Ukraine also because “ apparently his services did not warn him of what was going to happen “as reported by the director of the CIA, Bill Burns according to which the Chinese leader also fears” a damage to China’s image by being associated with the brutality of the Moscow aggression “and is worried about the” economic consequences at a time when the growth rate of the Chinese economy is the lowest in the last 30 years “In trade with Russia, China has some $ 150 billion” at stake “and Western sanctions against the Kremlin could be damaging to its own economy.

The move of the Russians

The world’s two largest manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, have also abandoned Russian aviation by cutting off the supply of components. As reported The messengerPutin’s government is trying to remedy by ordering all Russian-flagged airlines to pay for rented planes in rubles by to prevent the return of the same to foreign companies if the contracts with them are canceled. In contrast, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that China and Russia “ will continue to pursue normal commercial cooperation, including oil and gas trade, in the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit “ . At the same time, however, China has promised humanitarian aid to Ukraine worth 5 million Yuan (about 720 thousand euros).

The “two faces” of Beijing

As we saw in Giornale.it, the Beijing match in this context is very complicated. The contradictions are evident and certainly calculated: Beijing is with Moscow but does not approve, rather it condemns the aggression it was probably aware of. As various intelligence sources have highlighted, it is highly probable that Putin communicated his plan to Xi on the occasion of his visit to Beijing for the inauguration of the Winter Olympics, promising there to start the attack after the end of the games. . Vladimir Putin and the Chinese president made a very challenging joint statement stating that Russia and China would be united in a ‘alliance strategic to oppose not only the United States but the entire Western world. In this chessboard, however, China seems to increasingly dissociate itself with statements and concrete data (aircraft replacement, for example): how will relations between the two superpowers change?