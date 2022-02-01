stop to tampons to return to Italy

The list is long but all in all it corresponds to the member states of the European Union. From today 1 February to return to Italy from these countries, the Green Pass will suffice. This is what was decided by the government and accepted by the health authorities, not just national ones. There is a single element, which represents more of a commitment than a requirement, namely the compilation, before departure, of the Passenger Locator form in order to be able to present it to anyone in charge of checks. To travel, even for tourism purposes, green certification will then be needed.

Green light also for the healed

Green light to travel also to those recovered from COVID-19. In this case, the validity of the healing certificate is 180 days from the date of the first positive swab. Freedom of movement even for those who undergo swab molecular or antigenic carried out before entering Italy and whose result is negative (molecular swab to be carried out in the seventy-two hours prior to entry into Italy, antigenic swab to be carried out in the forty-eight hours prior to entering Italy).

All the news, consult the website of the Ministry

The list

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark (including the Faroe Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, France (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion, Mayotte and excluding other territories located outside the European continent), Germany , Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands (excluding territories located outside the European continent), Poland, Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira), Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (including territories in the African continent), Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Andorra, Principality of Monaco.