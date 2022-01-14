stop to the group with 35% positive

Positive subjects will have to remain in isolation, monitored and controlled according to current legislation

The Scientific technical committee gave the green light to the protocol developed in the meeting between the Government and the Regions which was also attended by the leaders of the Coni and the Serie A League. number of positives greater than 35% of components – has the objective of identifying “safe and shared” rules to “ensure equal treatment and give certainty to the continuation of sporting activities”.

The document also establishes that positive subjects must remain in isolation, monitored and controlled according to current legislation. The ‘high-risk contacts’, regardless of the vaccination status, must instead be subjected to antigen tests every day for at least 5 days and are required to wear the Ffp2 mask except when taking part in sports.

Each sport will have its own rules regarding the starting number of the team group: for football, the Figc will count 25 players and it follows that it will play up to eight positives.

According to the evolution of the cases in the various Serie A teams, at the moment the only match that could be at risk is the one between Juventus and Udinese. Cioffi’s squad is currently the one most affected by Covid, counting eight positives, only one less than expected for the possible stop of the entire team (nine positives out of 25).