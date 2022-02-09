stop to the squeeze and the credit transfer starts again

The government is preparing to loosen the squeeze on the assignment of credits deriving from building bonuses. The wall erected by Palazzo Chigi and the Treasury to defend the anti-fraud rules inserted at the last minute in the decree on supports to prohibit multiple transfers of tax credits, is collapsing under the wave of protests from the production world for the blocking of construction sites what followed. Not only. For the government there is a high risk of not being able to defend the rules of the decree in Parliament, given that all the majority and opposition groups have already declared their intention to change them. And even in the government itself, among the ministers, the pressure is strong. Yesterday the owner of Agriculture, the grillino Stefano Patuanelli, announced that at the next CDM he would raise the question of the assignment of credits. There will be no need. In the decree on bills next week, or through an amendment to the milleproroghe decree in the process of being converted, a rule will be inserted to “reactivate” the multiple transfer of tax credits.

But how will we make sure that the fraud, which has already exceeded 4 billion euros, ceases? The main hypothesis on the government table is to provide credits with a “stamp”. The first transferee who will discount the invoices will have to collect all the documentation underlying the credit and, therefore, check if the cards for the tax benefit of the bonus are in order. If they are, the credit can be “loaded” in the tax drawer and the Revenue Agency would assign a code that would remain linked to the credit at each subsequent transfer. Thanks to the code, each subsequent purchaser of the credit would have the opportunity to verify its origin. This solution of giving a sort of Doc mark to credits was put forward by the Eutekne Study Center. The other solution on the table is to allow the circulation of credits only between institutions supervised by the Bank of Italy and between their branches.

But there is also another point on which some political forces, especially the Five Star Movement, are pushing. Reactivate the channels of the Post Office and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which for some days have closed the discounting of building bonuses. Above all that of the Post Office which, until now, had been the largest operator on the credit transfer market. The suspension of the Poste credit discount platform was frozen not only due to the uncertainties related to anti-fraud rules, but above all due to the seizure by the judiciary of the credits towards the State discounted to companies and persons involved in fraud cases . To date, two billion euros of credits have already been seized (not only at the post office, but as a whole). And there are five million applicants who have served $ 35 billion in invoices. In short, other cases of fraud and other kidnappings will emerge. The credit market has become too risky.

THE PRESSING

“The Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the Post Office must reopen the credit transfer platforms”, says Riccardo Fraccaro, father of the Superbonus during the Conte government, “and to do so it is necessary to better specify the rules on responsibilities”. In the decree, therefore, a paragraph could be inserted that clarifies better that the responsibility of the transferees applies only in the event of participation in the fraud. A way to protect those who bought in good faith. Then there is the hypothesis that the annuities of the seized credits can be subsequently recovered by the intermediaries. However, these rules will not be easy to write, also because the magistrates, in some cases, have seized the credits towards the State as a “body of the crime”. Meanwhile, the chairman of the Supervisory Commission on Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Sestino Giacomoni, announced that shortly, the top management of Cdp and Poste will be heard on the matter concerning the super bonus of 110 percent.