Stop to thermal engines: Hyundai’s decision

The Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Kia as well as Hyundai, has already talked about its biggest goal for the future and has done so on several occasions. By 2045, the Korean automotive giant would like to become a zero-impact company, that is stop permanently the production of cars with thermal engines.

Today new rumors arrive that seem to confirm 100% the decision of the Hyundai Group for the future, which wants to completely eliminate the departments that deal with the research of this type of standard and traditional engines that we all know, aiming to completely reorganize its headquarters. general research and development. Specifically, it is a huge area, about 3.3 million square meters, which employs a lot of people, given that the total number of employees is 12,000. Many structures are part of it, including test circuits. This is theproduction area of ​​all Hyundai Group cars, including those with high performance, marked by the letter N (which we know), and racing vehicles.

The future electrification of the Hyundai range

To shorten the time for electrification of the entire range of the car manufacturer, it is clearly essential that one thinks of a complete reorganization. And it is for this reason that the Hyundai Motor Group has decided to gradually unify some departments, in order to encourage research as much as possible regarding the new electric engines of the House. A demonstration of the direction that Hyundai is taking is given by the construction of the new battery development center right in the Namyang headquarters. And that’s not all, the Korean automotive giant is also working to transform all combustion engine production centers into centers connected to electrification.

The project management team and product development team were integrated into the Electrification Development Team, it was a brand choice, aimed at speed up more and more time for the design of the brand’s new electric vehicles. In this way Hyundai Motor Group has decided to form a single unit dedicated to all the design phases of the new electric vehicles, starting from the initial design up to production, to achieve the final result.

Hyundai Motor: the Group’s plans for an electric future

As we can therefore understand from what has been said so far, today the Hyundai Motori Group has one and only major goal: achieve total electrification of the two brands that are part of it, namely Hyundai and Kia. It must be said that it is a road that has already started starting from 2020, with the debut on the market of the two new vehicles EV6 and Ioniq 5 (here the price list). The automotive giant will not focus only on battery electric cars, but also on the development of hydrogen electric cars, or at least, this is what emerges from the latest rumors.

As for the ‘restructuring’ of the Group, they are not evolved only the industrial plans, but Hyundai Motor has brought about profound changes even at the top. The manufacturer announced that former R&D manager Albert Biermann has now become the new technical advisor for the company, and that there have been more than 200 executive promotions.