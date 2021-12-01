stop using angora wool – Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

Giorgio Armani announced the commitment of his maison not to use angora wool for the collections of all lines starting from autumn-winter 2022. In 2016 the designer had also communicated to abandon the use of animal furs, a choice which has been added to the stop of exotic leathers (such as ostrich and crocodile) for accessories. “I am pleased to announce the elimination of angora wool from all the Group’s collections, testifying to a tangible commitment to the control of its production with respect to the protection of the natural world” said the designer.

This is a further way to continue along the path undertaken by the Italian maison to ensure that the value generated by the growth objective is in harmony with the territory and with local communities. This is why there is always constant monitoring of the supply chain, with the spread of sustainability practices. “I have always believed in innovation and in the search for new materials and innovative methods for the treatment of traditional raw materials»Said Armani whose group will be the official partner of the opening night of the 2021/2022 season on 7 December at the Teatro alla Scala. On this occasion, the floral décor of the Theater will also be curated by Armani with an installation by Armani / Fiori.