stop VAT on improper charges, only the one on consumption will be paid

The new plan of the government for the containment of increases in electricity bills takes shape. In maneuver which should be presented today in Parliament, Palazzo Chigi and Tesoro have allocated another two billion euros against the cost of energy, after the almost 5 billion of the interventions in July and September. The government’s intention would be to intervene onVAT. A significant piece of the tax that weighs on the bill, both for domestic consumers and for small and medium-sized enterprises, would be “sterilized”. In practice, it is the VAT paid today on the so-called system charges.

The value added tax today, in fact, is paid on the total bill, therefore both on the cost of the energy consumed and on a whole series of costs not directly connected to the “raw material” purchased. These are items in the bill, and which are therefore paid by all end users, which are used to cover costs relating to activities of general interest for the electricity system. The list is very long. They range from incentives to renewables, to the encouragement of production from non-biodegradable waste, from the safety of nuclear power to territorial compensation measures, passing from tariff concessions recognized for the railway sector up to electric bonus for the most needy families. In short, charges that have more of a “tax” nature, as they have little to do with the good bought by consumers (electricity), but on which the latter still pay 10 percent VAT. A kind of tax on the tax. In the past, the legitimacy of the application of VAT on system charges and excise duties had already been discussed. Now the government has decided to cancel the tax to contain the increases planned for next year. The two billion allocated with the maneuver should be sufficient to complete this operation.

The weight of system charges on the bill in 2020 was about 30 percent, 14 billion on a total bill of over 40 billion. In 2021 the weight was reduced due to government interventions which halved the charges in the third quarter, lowering them to 11% of the bill (see also graph on page) and canceled them in the fourth quarter. Therefore, the sterilization of VAT would help to contain the increases, but it may not be enough. This is because on January 1st the aid granted with the two decrees of July and September will also expire, with which the government has allocated just under 5 billion to curb the energy price increases in the last two quarters of 2021.

The new Year

In 2022, therefore, a double effect will be added: a new increase in energy prices and the expiry of the aid granted by the government. For this reason, in addition to the two billion allocated in the maneuver and which should be used for the sterilization of VAT on system charges, Palazzo Chigi and the Treasury would be willing to allocate to contain bills, also about 1.5 billion euros deriving from the auctions for Co2.

The price of these “rights to pollute” sold to businesses continues to rise. The proceeds are collected directly by the State which could therefore allocate them to the reduction of bills, as it has already done in both the July and September measures. Yesterday, at the end of the Ecofin, Economy Minister Daniele Franco explained that the government expects a “peak” in the price of energy by the end of the year. “Then,” he said, “prices will go down again. Let’s see », he concluded,« how quickly ».