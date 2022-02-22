Stop watching your favorite series when they no longer work is good

Glenn died on a Sunday. I saw his eye pop out of his head, and it was such a visceral moment that I remember exactly where I was when it happened. On my couch, next to my best friend, at home. (It also helps that my friend took a picture of me watching it.) I remember getting the feeling then, at the end of the seventh season premiere of The Walking Dead, that this was the end of my journey with the series. He didn’t need to see more; this relationship had run its course. She had been there to see Carol Peletier get into the truth about her and shoot a child in the back of the head. I saw Andrea die viciously tortured, but it was the death of Glenn, the pizza delivery boy turned hero, that marked my journey.

I remember that episode every time I see a trailer or ad for the AMC series, which returned last Sunday for the premiere of the second part of its eleventh and final season (*gasps*). My soul warms every time I see that Carol and Daryl are still alive, knowing full well that our paths parted at the right time. I broke up with The Walking Dead when I needed it, and it was one of the best pop culture decisions of my life. I have found that freedom through several breaks: Grey’s Anatomy, The OC and Game of Thrones I haven’t finished any of them. As a society, we reward completism, but I think that’s wrong. Sometimes it’s better to say goodbye on your own terms.

Andrew and I watching Glenn die on October 23, 2017. brian mahl

Of course, it is not a decision to be taken lightly. I am a purist of survivorI still watch it after 42 seasons. I know what it’s like to make a long-term commitment. But at a certain moment, especially when it comes to narrative programs, you feel that pang in the gut when you know that a series has run its course, even if it is a long way from ending. It is one of the facets of British television that I like so much; international television, in general, has a much better reputation when it comes to letting a series end after a couple of seasons. Many times, just once!

But American television is littered with examples of shows that were allowed to go ahead despite clearly running out of ideas. Was it necessary that emergencies drop a helicopter on Dr. Romano in season ten after Romano lost his arm to a helicopter the previous season? Did we need a whole season with Dr. Meredith Gray in a state between life and death due to Covid? Why did Roseanne and her family suddenly hit the jackpot in a fast-paced final season of roseanne? Who needed a reboot season of Will & Grace Hillary Clinton soaked?

If the networks are not going to do the work for the viewer, then the viewer has to take that responsibility on their own. The first time I drew the line in the sand was during the heyday of The OC In 2006, in the season three finale, Marissa (Mischa Barton) is in a car accident with Ryan (Ben McKenzie), and it all plays out like the ominous Romeo and Juliet tragedy of the mid-2000s teen drama. purported to be, brilliantly scored by Imogen Heap. And while there was no crystal ball to reveal the one-year college bullshit show that would end up marking the series the following year, I knew in my heart that Marissa’s death was the end of the road. And I will never know what happened, in its entirety, because I decided my own ending. I did for myself what the creators of the series couldn’t be responsible enough to do for me.

When Marissa died on The OC, the series did too. Fox

For the most dedicated pop culture fans, it’s an act of self-care, because those of us who truly love television… You’ve stuck with something too long. It’s not much different from a relationship, honestly. You end up on the couch, eyes a little wild because you’re supposed to be there, but not especially because you want to. You get to a point where you don’t even remember what you’ve seen because you don’t care. where would exist office in your mind if it had ended when Michael Scott left? Or if how I Met Your Mother will it make it to the fucking point of season six? Choosing your own ending point means you can remember that feeling of a good TV series for all the things it was, as opposed to all the ways it ultimately flopped.

Glenn died on a Sunday, but in a way, so did everyone else in The Walking Dead. Maggie, Rick, Michonne… I said goodbye to all of them because I knew that, at that moment, it was the best thing to do. I liked it that way. I still like it.

Justin Kirkland

Justin Kirkland is a writer for Esquire, where he focuses on television, pop culture, food, and the south; he is from East Tennessee and currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.

