“Stop your bullshit, it’s crazy” Lionel Messi completely conquered by Real Madrid – Sport.fr

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Sergio Aguero, former iconic striker for Atletico Madrid or Manchester City, was on commentary for ESPN with Carlos Tevez and Oscar Ruggeri last night during Real Madrid’s historic comeback against Manchester City. In the middle of extra time, Aguero read a message from Messi…

The “Kun” exchanged by message with Leo Messi during the meeting and allowed himself to reveal live the content of one of the messages of “La Pulga” at the start of the second half of extra time “Leo writes to me”Aguero told Tevez, who replied: “What does Leo say?” » “Stop your stupid assholes…it’s crazy », Messi said when referring to Real Madrid’s comeback. “It’s crazy, they can’t win another game like this”, replied Tevez looking surprised. Sergio Aguero then recorded an audio to respond to Messi: ” What is happening ? » Aguero said. “I’m here working and I’m really shocked. The truth is, I can’t believe it. »

