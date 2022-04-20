Stopover of Cubans in Venezuela heading to Nicaragua: all the details

Given the shortage of direct flights from Cuba to Nicaragua, many Cuban travelers are looking for alternative routes these days. One of these is Venezuela, a country where at least two airlines, Conviasa and Turpial, are connecting this April. The goal is just to scale. That is why they ask themselves: does Venezuela require a transit visa for Cubans? We detail it below.

According to the Venezuelan Consulate in Cuba, Cuban travelers need a transit visa to stop at Venezuelan airports. The cost of the visa is 30 US dollars or its equivalent in Cuban pesos and must be paid at the Banco Financiero Internacional (BFI).

“The deposit must be presented in the original Model 040-909 and a copy (Account Number: 0300000005123538). This payment must be made the day before or the same day of delivery of the documents to the Consulate”, they say from their website.

What are the essential requirements to apply for a transit visa? Submit a travel continuation ticket confirmed by the passenger transport company.

The transit visa for Venezuela will be granted for seventy-two (72) hours, a single entry, unless the confirmed ticket indicates that upon returning to your country of origin, domicile or residence you must transit again in Venezuela.

In this case, it will be awarded for two tickets and you can stay seventy-two (72) hours for each ticket. Here you can download the document for the visa application. We remember that since the end of February of this year, users of the Consulate in Havana were informed that since then the way of carrying out procedures there would have changed.

“As of Monday 02/28/2022, you must personally make your requests for procedures before this Consulate General (no more envelopes will be received)”, they specified.

Well, as we have already reported, Cuban travelers to make a stopover in Venezuela need a transit visa, which is requested at the Venezuelan consulate in Havana, costs 30 US dollars and lasts for 72 hours. It means that the cost is less than what Panama asks for and it lasts longer. The Consulate is on Calle 20 No. 512 e/ 5ta. Ave, and 7th. Ave., Miramar, Beach. Havana.

Flights to Venezuela from Cuba? Conviasa continues to operate in April, from Havana, with flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Caracas. Thursdays and Sundays it leaves for Maiquetía, the Caracas airport.

While Turpial, from the José Martí International Airport (Havana). Saturdays from Caracas. Frank País International Airport (Holguin). Tuesday from Caracas. At least Conviasa does have connecting flights from Caracas to Managua, the capital of Nicaragua.