Sports

stopped by the police and reported (his partner arrested)

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Duke star Paolo Banchero was stopped by police Sunday morning while driving with his partner Michael Savarino, grandson of coach K.

Savarino was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Banchero was instead denounced for aiding and abetting.

We are dealing with a legal matter involving two members of our basketball team. Any other action resulting from this problem will be decided by the university management, ”said coach K in a statement sent to the News & Observer.

Savarino will have to appear before the judge on December 9th.
Banchero, on the other hand, will be before the judge on 8 December.

Their use for the Gardner-Webb match is in doubt.

Savarino, who was driving the car, missed a stop and was stopped by the police at 1.10 am with the alcohol test showing .08.

He was reported for drunk driving, driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and for missing the stop.

Banchero, who was not arrested, was reported for aiding and abetting. In North Carolina, a person can be sued for aiding and abetting when he allows a person unable to drive to drive their vehicle or when they do not prevent a person unable to drive from getting behind the wheel.

Banchero was taken out of the car and left in the place where the police made the arrest.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

it had never happened to him in his career

1 week ago

Sebastiano Bianchi, Legnano basketball player, passed away: ” No news since Sunday ”

7 days ago

here are all the arbitration errors contested by Rome

2 weeks ago

Juve, Allegri’s plan has failed, it’s time to make choices: Bonucci and Chiellini prefer the national team | First page

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button