stopped by the police and reported (his partner arrested)

Duke star Paolo Banchero was stopped by police Sunday morning while driving with his partner Michael Savarino, grandson of coach K.

Savarino was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Banchero was instead denounced for aiding and abetting.

We are dealing with a legal matter involving two members of our basketball team. Any other action resulting from this problem will be decided by the university management, ”said coach K in a statement sent to the News & Observer.

Savarino will have to appear before the judge on December 9th.

Banchero, on the other hand, will be before the judge on 8 December.

Their use for the Gardner-Webb match is in doubt.

Savarino, who was driving the car, missed a stop and was stopped by the police at 1.10 am with the alcohol test showing .08.

He was reported for drunk driving, driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and for missing the stop.

Banchero, who was not arrested, was reported for aiding and abetting. In North Carolina, a person can be sued for aiding and abetting when he allows a person unable to drive to drive their vehicle or when they do not prevent a person unable to drive from getting behind the wheel.

Banchero was taken out of the car and left in the place where the police made the arrest.