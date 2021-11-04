stopped in the pits and no national team

Juventus prepares for the delicate league match against Fiorentina. Allegri finds Ramsey but will have to do without a pawn in the attack department

There Juventus he regained his smile after the poker trimmed in Champions League at the Zenith, which allowed the team to Merry to go through with two rounds to spare in Europe. A reaction to the crisis after the disappointing results in the championship, with Dybala and his teammates slipping to ninth place, 16 points from the top of the standings.

Allegri’s group returned to training today after the partial interruption on Wednesday to continue preparing for the match against Fiorentina, a commitment of fundamental importance to resume the race in Serie A after the two consecutive thuds with Sassuolo and Verona. There is good news for the technician from Livorno, who will speak tomorrow morning at 11.30 at a press conference to present the match against Italian’s viola.

In fact, Allegri finds Aaron again Ramsey, who returned to train together with the rest of the group after fatigue accused in recent days. An extra alternative then midfield for the Juventus coach in view of the delicate clash on Saturday afternoon at the Allianz Stadium, while the long-term patient is still in the pits De Sciglio And Kean.

Juventus postpones Kean’s recovery: Fiorentina also skips

Postponement of the return of the former Everton and PSG striker, struggling with a muscle problem accused on the eve of the match against Inter. Even today Kean has done a personalized job away from the team and his recovery for Fiorentina seems very difficult at this point. Given his conditions, moreover, a possible calling of the coach is to be excluded Mancini in the national team for the matches with Switzerland and Northern Ireland of the European champions.

In attack Allegri will start again from the owners Morata and Dybala, with the number ten in great shape and now close to the renewal of the contract. In midfield there could be confirmation of McKennie and the return of Cuadrado, while in defense captain Chiellini contends for a shirt from Bonucci and de Ligt.