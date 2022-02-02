Stopping meat production would save the planet. A study

AGI – The suspension of meat production activities, including the closure of farms, could substantially alter the trajectory of global warming and could potentially save the planet. Described in the journal Plos Climate, this perspective was presented by scientists from the University of California at Berkeley and Stanford University, who assessed the climate impact associated with eliminating meat production.

The team, led by Michael Eisen and Patrick Brown, used a climate model combined with a series of simulations to test the consequences of eliminating farm-related emissions. According to the results of the research team, the suspension of meat production activities and the consequent decrease in methane and nitrous oxide emissions would lead to the conversion of 800 billion tons of carbon dioxide in forests, meadows, woods and biomass.

The resulting benefit, the scientists report, would be comparable to an annual decrease in global CO2 emissions of 68 percent. “Our work – observes Brown, CEO of Impossible Foods Inc., a company that sells plant-based products designed to replace meat – shows that the end of farms could significantly reduce the levels of three main greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide, methane. and nitrous oxide.Our thesis is that the suspension of farming activities should be a priority for the next few years“.

The survey findings suggest that phasing out meat farms over 15 years would help reduce all methane emissions globally by more than 30 percent.

“Animal products are essential for nutrition – observes Eisen – so much so that they provide about 18 percent of energy needs, 40 and 45 percent of proteins and lipids. Currently there are 400 million people with entirely based diets. There is convincing evidence that animal agriculture can be completely replaced by alternative solutions that are characterized by nutritional and sensory properties comparable to meat “.