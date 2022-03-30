Stopping the Covid emergency: we will have more freedom, but ambiguous rules – THE COMMENT

Liberation day – to be written with a capital letter, almost like the historical one of April 25 – has finally arrived. Tomorrow, March 31, the state of emergency will finally end, introduced more than two years ago, and extended several times, based on the health context and the various feared ‘waves’ that have occurred since the beginning of Covid-19. Farewell (or almost) to the super green pass and to the colors that for so long have divided Italy into many small states. @ 1,3,60,0,1,0,0,0,4,97,0, blue> @ wire-0.5,0,3,0,0,0,0>

The rules also change at school and only the positives will go to Dad (distance learning), but if there are more than four infections in the classroom. In short, the complicated path of the gradual return to normality begins, with the relaxation of the restrictions currently in force, with new rules in the use of the disputed green certification and a reduction in the prohibitions.

The road map – as the Prime Minister called it, announcing the forfeiture of the Scientific Technical Committee and the extraordinary commissioner structure in the management of the Covid pandemic – runs from March 31 to December 31 and is marked by junctions, deadlines. But also by at least bizarre choices. First of all that, just to give an example, which concerns the compulsory vaccination of teachers, in force until June 15, 2022 (also for the booster dose). Well, with the end of the state of emergency, on 1 April, the principals will no longer be able to prohibit non-vaccinated teachers from entering the school, who will be used in support activities (which ones?) To the school institution. In fact, given that vaccination constitutes – it is known – an essential requirement for the carrying out of didactic activities, teachers will not go to class, in contact with pupils, but will have to go to work anyway. To face – and try to resolve – the complicated question will be the school administrators, who are responsible for the act of ascertaining the non-fulfillment and the task of using the 'reluctant' teacher in support activities for the school institution. They will also have to provide, until the end of the current school year, for the replacement of the unvaccinated, through fixed-term contracts (until the moment in which the replaced subjects, having fulfilled the vaccination obligation, recover the right to return to 'teaching activity).

On the calendar of the various stages set by the new decree for overcoming the measures to combat the pandemic, the achievements must be established. The 'freedoms' granted immediately, that is from 1 April, will be to access without a basic green pass in public offices, shops, banks, post offices or tobacconists. Enough with the certificate also on buses and in general on local public transport. For the now small army of the enemies of the masks, to which we have almost got used – the path of liberation from the annoying 'cloth' – as it was called during the Spanish – begins on May 1st, when it will be possible to do without it in places indoors and on means of transport. Same deadline for the obligation of the Green pass: but be careful because until December 31st the super Green Pass will be needed for visits by family members and visitors of patients in hospitals and social welfare residences.