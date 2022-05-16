Stops Intocable concert for an hour; Ricky Muñoz with discomfort 🎦

At 10:30 at night the stage lights were turned off just 30 minutes after the concert began, after 15 minutes, a staff person took the microphone to announce to the people that Ricky Muñoz was being attended by the p ‘aramṕedics.

Apparently, the singer suffered a decompensation due to a drop in pressure since he had not rested at all due to the fact that they had had several tours in a row without any pause between them.

“Attention to Ricky Muñoz his blood pressure dropped, they just put him in the ambulance, here they are trying to resuscitate him, I ask for patience, only Untouchable is not going to leave, Ricky Muñoz is recovering since he has had several tours for several weeks and has not rested at all then just one minute while Ricky recovers (…) No whistling, on the contrary, give him a cheer, up Untouchable!”, the staff person said.

After eleven o’clock at night, the members of the untouchable band came out together with Ricky, who appeared between blue lights leaving behind his hat, jacket, boots and vest, instead, his accordion was kept leaning on a pedestal to prevent it from being seen. will load so that you will avoid excessive efforts.

The singer of Intocable said that he did not plan to miss the night of the Plaza de Toros México, that he felt bad because of the height of Mexico City but that he was already much better and that he thanked the paramedics who treated him, without However, at twelve o’clock at night he had another relapse and had to finish the concert sitting down.