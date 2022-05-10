stops the infection. Opens a new drug “against all variants”

It acts like a padlock anti-Covid which, once closed, blocks the SarsCoV2 virus preventing it from entering cells and infecting them. The discovery – of a research group ofCatholic University of LeuvenBelgium, who published his study in the journal Nature Communications – could lead to a drug to be administered in case of infection, potentially effective against all variants of the virus because it attacks the less variable part of the protein Spikethe molecular claw that the virus uses to bind to target cells.

Covered the anti-Covid “lock”

“Antivirals are much more complex to make than antibiotics, which is why we have much less of them,” he tells Ansa Giuseppe Novelli, geneticist at the University of Rome Tor Vergata. “The greater complexity lies in the fact that, while bacteria are autonomous and with their own molecular machinery, viruses depend on the cells they infect to survive”, continues Novelli: “this means that an antiviral drug must somehow also affect our cells and this increases the difficulty of planning ».

The results of the study

All cells have, on their external surface, sugar molecules that serve for recognition but also constitute points that the virus uses as entrance doors: it is as if they were locks of which SarsCoV2 – as well as all viruses – holds the key, that is its Spike protein. The first result obtained by the authors of the study was the identification of variants of these sugars, called 9-O-acetylates, which bind much more strongly than the others to the virus protein. The researchers therefore thought of exploiting this characteristic to trap the virus, using these particular sugars just as if they were a lock: these molecules, in fact, bind so tightly to the Spike proteins that they do not allow them to bind to anything else.

The demonstration

This means that the virus is unable to enter cells to infect them and dies within 1-5 hours. “This is an elegant demonstration, but at the moment the road to a possible drug is still very long, we are talking about years,” explains Novelli. “The next steps include first of all further preclinical studies – he adds – that include other cell models, other variants of the virus, but above all the complete virus, because initially in laboratory studies incomplete virus models are always used, with which one works more easily. “. After this phase, the research group can then move on to experiments on mice, to observe whether the mechanism works effectively even within an organism. If the results are satisfactory, it will finally be possible to start with the development of an antiviral drug, administered in the form of an aerosol, which could also prove useful for fighting other viruses that use similar mechanisms in the attack of cells.